Police: Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station; 1 arrested

Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.
Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.(Pop Nukoonrat's Images via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say a group of thieves is responsible for stealing thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, several suspects stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel valued at about $20,000 from a gas station about 10 minutes outside of the downtown area.

The suspects involved reportedly made multiple trips to the same fuel pump on Nov. 15 over several hours in taking the gas.

Hendersonville police said they were able to arrest 25-year-old Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis in connection with the fuel theft. He was charged with theft of more than $10,000 and vandalism.

A license plate reader helped police catch Rodriguez-Denis. However, no other arrests have been announced.

Rodriguez-Denis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a barricade incident in Mount Jackson Wednesday.
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Khaleesi memorial outside the Augusta County Sheriff's Office stands as investigators work...
Community honors missing Augusta County child

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
RHSPCA’s second annual Festival of Trees auction nears close
RHSPCA’s second annual Festival of Trees auction nears close
Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed
Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove