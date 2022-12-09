Sentara Healthcare announces local fall grants

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Healthcare provided more than $10 million in investments to organizations working to advance health equity and create healthier communities.

Most recently, $5 million in funding went to support nearly 100 organizations in Virginia and North Carolina through the Fall 2022 Sentara Cares grant cycle, according to a press release.

As part of the funding, 12 community partners in the Harrisonburg area received a total of more than $518,000.

Sentara said these investments expand on its long-standing commitment to address social determinants of health and promote equitable access to care in traditionally underserved communities.

“The Sentara Cares grants are so important because they directly address the most pressing needs of our neighbors,” said Doug Moyer, president of Sentara RMH Medical Center. “The funding extends our reach and allows us to improve the total health and wellness of our community on many different levels. That’s our mission and the shared mission of the partner agencies we’re assisting.”

Sentara is prioritizing funding for community partners and initiatives that align with its primary focus areas.

“We are hopeful that through our ongoing investments and collaboration with community partners and faith-based leaders who share our mission,” said Sherry Norquist, MSN-RN, Sentara director of community engagement. “Together we will continue to create opportunities to advance health equity and eliminate disparities in the communities where we live, work and play.”

The 12 local community partners receiving funding include:

Adagio House

AVA Care of Harrisonburg

Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation Inc.

Blue Ridge Free Clinic

Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham

Central Valley Habitat for Humanity

Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment (FREE) of Harrisonburg

Our Community Place

Shenandoah Housing Corporation

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center

The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham

The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

According to the press release, the Sentara Cares program strives to foster sustainable community partnerships around social determinants of health—specifically housing, food security, behavioral health services, skilled career training, and equitable access to care.

“Our Community Place greatly appreciates the support from Sentara Cares as we seek to place homeless individuals into housing, and then provide the supportive case management necessary for them to overcome the barriers that might return them to homelessness,” said Sam Nickels, executive director, Our Community Place, Harrisonburg VA. “Sentara understands the importance of supporting this work for our community, and OCP appreciates Sentara’s support!”

“Bridge of Hope will be expanding their program in 2023 to nearly triple the number of families we are serving,” said Christi Hoover Seidel, executive director of Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham. “The Sentara grant will go a long way to fund our service to more homeless single-parent families in our community. We are grateful.”

Susan Adamson, volunteer director for Blue Ridge Free Clinic added the Clinic would not be operational were it not for the support of Sentara.

“This generous Sentara Cares grant provides a strong foundation for the Blue Ridge Free Clinic to be a ‘bridge to health’ for anyone with unmet medical needs,” Adamson said.

“The generosity of Sentara RMH, as a long-time friend and supporter of Blue Ridge Community College, creates an impact that has helped countless students in their pursuit of health care professions,” Blue Ridge Community College president, Dr. John A. Downey said. “In particular, this most recent grant funding will support our Nursing, EMS, and non-credit healthcare programs - which in turn all directly benefit our community.”

The 2023 grant cycles will be open in February for the spring session and June for the fall session. Visit SentaraCares.com to learn more.

