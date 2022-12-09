VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt.

In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250.

VSP said a Ford Mustang was speeding on the interstate and tried to pass the traffic on the right shoulder. It then rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder.

They identified the Mustang driver as 19-year-old Christian Pence Campos of Timberville. He died at the scene.

They said the passenger was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center with minor injuries.

VSP said the tractor-trailer driver, Adriel Ciceron Ciceron of Florida was not injured. He was charged with “improperly stopping on the highway” and “failure to activate hazard lights”.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.