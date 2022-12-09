VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt.

In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250.

VSP said a Ford Mustang was speeding on the interstate and tried to pass the traffic on the right shoulder. It then rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder.

They identified the Mustang driver as 19-year-old Christian Pence Campos of Timberville. He died at the scene.

They said the passenger was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center with minor injuries.

VSP said the tractor-trailer driver, Adriel Ciceron Ciceron of Florida was not injured. He was charged with “improperly stopping on the highway” and “failure to activate hazard lights”.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a barricade incident in Mount Jackson Wednesday.
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The VSP have confirmed that there is one fatality after a three-vehicle crash in West Augusta.
VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash

Latest News

The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is nearing the end of its second annual Festival of Trees...
RHSPCA’s second annual Festival of Trees auction nears close
On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to...
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
Tempest Weather Station
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is facing a lawsuit from a group of six parents and teachers...
Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed