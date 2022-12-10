Be a Blessing giving gifts to children in need through ‘Secret Santa’ project

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A valley community group has been collecting gifts for children in need over the last two months. Be a Blessing’s Secret Santa project is matching people with families in need of Christmas help.

“This year, we came up with the idea to do Secret Santa. It’s all based on donations and community support. Everyone has just been very willing and very generous. If anyone is interested in helping with any donations of books, clothes, toys, winter coats, shoes, all of it can be matched up with someone,” said Amy Ashworth, Staunton moderator for Be a Blessing.

The group has a list of 63 children it will be providing gifts for ranging from Harrisonburg to Lexington.

Secret Santas from around the community have been matched with children ranging from infants to teenagers. The group said it is grateful for the community’s generosity and has already collected around 100 gifts.

“I really hate to see children not have, and want to see children have a wonderful Christmas and a merry Christmas and the community come together as a whole so we can all share one goal and one spirit with each other. It takes a village to make things happen,” said Ashworth.

The group is also collecting donations to make breakfast boxes for families in need.

“Cereals, pancake mixes, syrups, juice, coffees... people can either pick their boxes, or they can make a box and give it to the family. Altogether 18 families will be the recipients of these boxes as well,” said Ashworth.

The group is accepting donations of gifts and breakfast items through December 18. The hope is to begin distributing the gifts and breakfast boxes on December 22 and 23.

Anyone interested in donating or helping with the project can join the Be a Blessing Facebook group and message Amy Ashworth to see how they can help out.

