Harrisonburg Fire Department advises thinking “fire-smart” this Christmas

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many homes in the valley are all decked out for Christmas, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds you that Christmas trees are just as flammable as they are festive. Most tree fires happen based on how they are taken care of.

Classic safety tips like keeping the tree stand watered daily, and turning off Christmas lights before going to bed still apply. HFD wants people to remember to take caution about candles in decorations.

“Just be aware of the open flame, even if it’s far enough away from the tree. If you’re passing it, make sure that it can’t be knocked off. Make sure that, if you’re close to it, you’re not wearing loose clothing that could catch fire,” HFD Deputy Chief of Support Services Jody Quesenberry said.

Dried-up trees have no place in the home or garage. Your local fire department is available if you have questions.

