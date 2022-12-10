HEC increasing security measures in wake of North Carolina power grid attack

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After an attack on two electrical substations in Moore County, North Carolina earlier this week left thousands without power, the vulnerability of power grids has become a major concern across the U.S.

Locally, the Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) said it already has some security measures in place to protect its power grid, but it’s looking to add more.

“In addition to the existing measures we have in place we are working with local law enforcement to increase security and police presence at our facilities that might be considered targets for this type of vandalism,” said Brian O’Dell, General Manager of HEC.

HEC said that while its power grid could be vulnerable to the type of attack, the situation likely wouldn’t be as dire in Harrisonburg.

“Certainly, the local grid has an inherent amount of exposure to these kinds of attacks. However, due to the resilience of the grid in and around Harrisonburg, we wouldn’t expect the results of these attacks to be quite as catastrophic as we saw down on the Duke Power System,” said O’Dell.

O’Dell added that there are plans in place should something similar ever happen in Harrisonburg.

“We do have certain contingencies in place for switching of power in and around Harrisonburg. We do look at certain situations and put procedures in place to restore power as quickly as possible,” he said.

HEC asks Harrisonburg residents to be vigilant when moving about the community and to report any suspicious activity near electrical substations to local law enforcement.

