Rite-Aid continues pilot program in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It was only three weeks ago that Rite Aid’s program launched in Craigsville. The pharmacy’s small-format store is on 4171 Lee Jackson Highway, roughly two miles from the exit to get into Greenville.

They are ready to serve the residents in town along with the Staunton-Waynesboro area.

“We are here to serve the community. We hope people come in and check us out. We are here to give them a friendly and timely service,” Community Pharmacy Technician Kayode Ola said.

Rite Aid aims to make taking care of your health and how you get your medicine is simple. If you are looking for a change, Ola and his team are ready to be here for you.

“If you need medical advice on any medication that you are taking, we are also here to help you are up with that, we also offer immunization services too — any kind of immunization you want to get,” Ola said.

Rite Aid has only been open in Greenville for two days, but staff says they are prepared to be that connection to better health.

The closest pharmacy for Greenville residents was more than seven miles away before. Now, people can pick up quality prescriptions closer to home.

