Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it.

Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.

She said she wants to expand the business into a cat café. Customers can enjoy hot tea or a pastry accompanied by cats. Because of licensing laws, the cats will be separated from the serving area, but they’ll always be visible through a window, and before or after the meal guests can hang out with the feline friends.

“Everyone in this town has been so great,” Boothe said. “They’re so excited. Either they’re excited or they’re excited for somebody they know who loves cats. They want to know all about it and when are you opening. Staunton is so ready.”

The cats in the café will be up for adoption. Boothe plans to work with local shelters and rescues to help find the cats a home.

Guests will have fun visiting with cats, and the cats will get more visiting time with potential parents.

Not only that, potential adopters will have more time to visit with their new family member before making the decision, which reduces the likelihood of the cat being brought back.

Boothe has served as a foster for local shelters, and she knows the struggles they face with overcrowding. Ideally, the Cat Nap Inn will help reduce some of that strain.

“With every rescue, you’re actually rescuing two cats. You’re rescuing the cat that you’re adopting, and you’re making room for the next cat to come in. You can’t lose,” Boothe said.

To take a look at Cat Nap Inn merchandise, check out website Boothe’s website. To help support the Cat Nap Inn, here’s a link to a GoFundMe page.

