NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has discovered that a year on a sizzling planet known as “hell planet” only lasts about 17.5 hours on Earth.

That’s because the planet, formally named Janssen, orbits its host star Copernicus so closely that it completes one orbit in less than one day.

It’s so close that astronomers doubted a planet could exist while practically hugging a host star.

The “hell planet” is located 40 light years away and is eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth.

The planet is so hot that it has a molten lava ocean with a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Astronomers also believe the exoplanet’s interior could be full of diamonds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
Va police
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
Gypsy is one of Boothe's rescue cats.
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

Latest News

While the holiday season is a time of great joy it is also a time of sorrow for some. Each year...
Sentara’s Bereavement Tree helps families honor lost children
Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet'
Ben's 6pm Forecast 12/10/2022
Ben's 6pm Forecast 12/10/2022