Some sunshine to start the week

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Skies turning mostly clear after midnight and turning cold once more. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and cold. Temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Mostly clear and cold for the evening with temperatures falling back into the 30s. Turning very cold overnight with some clouds and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds for the afternoon and chilly as high temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. Partly cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Some clouds overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Cloudy for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A stray rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out ahead of our next system. Cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Our next system begins to move in bringing periods of rain after midnight, changing over to some freezing rain late in the overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. We will most likely start the day with periods of freezing rain if not just a cold rain. This could still change depending if temperatures are slightly different. Colder temperatures would increase the changes of icy roads, warmer temperatures would mean more rain and just wet roadways. Areas will change over to all rain as we go through the day. Chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s with rain beginning to lighten up. Mostly cloudy overnight with an isolated shower for most and snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy and chilly for the day. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains by the afternoon. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Some clouds for the afternoon, chilly, and breezy with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s, feeling like the 30s with the breeze. More snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Very cold overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

