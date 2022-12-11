Staying chilly

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start and cold with temperatures in the 30s. A few spotty showers early across the area. Keeping plenty of clouds around the entire day and turning pleasant for December’s standards in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy and chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Skies turning mostly clear after midnight and turning cold once more. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Partly cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling back into the 30s. Turning very cold overnight and staying partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Some clouds throughout the day and chilly as high temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. Partly cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Plenty of clouds overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Cloudy for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Our next system could arrive as early as the afternoon, bringing a few showers and a light wintry mix to the area. Stay tuned as the timing may be adjusted. Looking at the possibility of a wintry mix and freezing rain by the late evening into the overnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: Our next system will start impacting the area by the start of the day. Cloudy throughout the day with likely a wintry mix early with some places changing to just rain in the afternoon. Chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A lot can change, so stay tuned for timing updates and any precipitation changes. Likely seeing some rain and snow showers for the evening and overnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy and breezy for the day, feeling pretty cold with the breeze. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, feeling like the 30s for the afternoon. Very cold for the night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Some clouds for the afternoon and chilly with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

