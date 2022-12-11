Waynesboro Moose Riders partner with UVA Children’s Hospital to deliver toys

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Moose Riders motorcycling group partnered with UVA Children’s Hospital to deliver toys to kids.

J.D. Hall is the road captain for the Waynesboro Moose Riders, and he says he used to donate gifts with only a few people, but now the effort has expanded.

“A lot of people don’t think about these kids in the hospital, and a lot of them can’t go home, so if they have a little toy, a little pleasure, a little something to distract them from the fact that they’re not in the home environment,” Hall said.

More than 30 motorcyclists were escorted by the Charlottesville Police Department to gift hundreds of toys to the children’s hospital.

