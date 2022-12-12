Bedford County man with special needs missing

Charles James Reynolds, missing from Bedford County.
Charles James Reynolds, missing from Bedford County.(Bedford Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man with special needs has been reported missing, according to the Bedford Police Department.

43-year-old Charles James Reynolds was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say a Toyota truck is also missing.

Truck reported missing from Bedford County.
Truck reported missing from Bedford County.(Bedford Police Department)

Anyone with information on Reynolds’s location is asked to call Detective Blackford with the Bedford Police Department at 540-875-7526. Police ask that if you see Reynolds that you do not approach him.

