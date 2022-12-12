Bedford Walmart closed to customers due to suspicious package

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Nothing dangerous was found within the bag, but police say they believe it did contain stolen merchandise. They are checking to be sure it was from that Walmart.

It is believed that he might have assembled the cart in the store.

The store will be resuming regular business within the next thirty minutes.

The suspect is still wanted and could face charges for concealment of merchandise.

UPDATE: A suspicious package situation is being looked into at the store. Someone was seen covering a bag with a coat in his personal cart around the store and left without the bag.

Bedford Police believe there is no threat to the greater community at this time.

Workers have been allowed in to double check the areas around their stations, but the store remains closed to customers.

Contact 540-587-6011 with information.

EARLIER STORY: Bedford Police say they are investigating a situation at the Walmart in Bedford.

Officers ask the community to avoid the area while the investigation proceeds.

Police are on scene.

