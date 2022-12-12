Bridgewater’s Generations Park open for 2022 season

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - After opening on schedule this year on Thanksgiving Day, the town of Bridgewater’s Parks Coordinator Katie Newman says so far, the 2022 season at Generations Park has been going well.

“We’ve just had great weather for good quality ice and have had people come out and enjoy it, it’s been a lively fun group and a great start,” Newman said.

Since 2015, Generations Park has provided outdoor ice skating for town residents and those in the area, staying open from November to early spring.

The rink is one of the only of its kind in the area, and Newman says many families visit with some making skating a yearly tradition.

“I think that the name Generations Park is so fitting for this park because it brings generations of people together to ice skate. I’ve also witnessed people that are skating for the first time and hopefully just starting that tradition of being skaters and fostering that love of skating,” Newman said.

This year throughout the holiday season, staff are putting their own spin on ‘Elf on a Shelf’, hiding a small elf named ‘Icy’ around different parks of the park each day. Newman says those who find him and tell the staff at the park receive a prize.

Generations Park is open for sessions at different times throughout the week, and you find that information as well as how to purchase tickets and other upcoming events in Bridgewater by clicking here.

