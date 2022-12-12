Bridgewater’s Generations Park open for 2022 season

Generations Park in Bridgewater open for 2022 season
Generations Park in Bridgewater open for 2022 season(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - After opening on schedule this year on Thanksgiving Day, the town of Bridgewater’s Parks Coordinator Katie Newman says so far, the 2022 season at Generations Park has been going well.

“We’ve just had great weather for good quality ice and have had people come out and enjoy it, it’s been a lively fun group and a great start,” Newman said.

Since 2015, Generations Park has provided outdoor ice skating for town residents and those in the area, staying open from November to early spring.

The rink is one of the only of its kind in the area, and Newman says many families visit with some making skating a yearly tradition.

“I think that the name Generations Park is so fitting for this park because it brings generations of people together to ice skate. I’ve also witnessed people that are skating for the first time and hopefully just starting that tradition of being skaters and fostering that love of skating,” Newman said.

This year throughout the holiday season, staff are putting their own spin on ‘Elf on a Shelf’, hiding a small elf named ‘Icy’ around different parks of the park each day. Newman says those who find him and tell the staff at the park receive a prize.

Generations Park is open for sessions at different times throughout the week, and you find that information as well as how to purchase tickets and other upcoming events in Bridgewater by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
Gypsy is one of Boothe's rescue cats.
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
Beautiful look at dusk earlier this month from Harrisonburg.
Sunsets start to move later in the evening this week
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

A limited number of non-perishable food boxes will be available via curbside pickup.
HCPS & BRAFB offering food resources during holiday break
Charles James Reynolds, missing from Bedford County.
Bedford County man with special needs missing
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 12
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 12
A.P. Hill statue in Richmond
Richmond set to remove last Confederate statue