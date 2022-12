Central reaches Class 2 State Championship final, falls to Graham 34-7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central ended a historic season with a 34-7 loss to Graham in the Class 2 State Championship.

In 2021, the Falcons won their first Region 2B Championship. This season, the team reached its first Class 2 State Championship final.

