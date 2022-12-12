Experts say travel health insurance could be important this year with ‘tripledemic’ lingering

Experts say travel health insurance is essential while traveling for the holidays.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas is just two weeks away and that means holiday travel will soon begin soon.

As COVID-19 cases are still present in the Valley, what some people are calling the “tripledemic” of COVID, the flu and RSV still loom.

Experts say having the right health insurance while traveling is key in case you get sick.

“Most health plans do not cover you when you’re traveling outside of the health network,” Omar Kaywan, co-founder of Goose Insurance said. “So what that means when you’re outside of your home state, for example, your health plan or your health coverage stops.”

Before you take off on your holiday trips, experts say this might be the year to really consider getting travel health insurance.

“When you are outside of your health network and your home state and you don’t have any coverage, you are personally responsible for any kind of medical expenses you may incur,” Kaywan said.

He said that pre-pandemic only 4% of Americans would get travel health insurance for their trips. Now, that number is closer to 27%.

“What COVID-19 and this tripledemic is doing is it’s really making people aware because more and more people are getting sick, and they don’t have coverage,” Kaywan said.

He said you can get travel health insurance on a trip-by-trip basis, and most plans cover medical emergencies and pre-existing medical conditions.

”Probably for two weeks on average, you know it is dependent on your going ... typically you’re looking at about 40 to 50 bucks for a two weeks trip for travel medical insurance,” Kaywan said.

He reminds you to do your research before picking a plan for the best coverage.

