JMU men’s basketball rolls into season with 8-3 start

JMU men’s basketball rolls into season with 8-3 start
JMU men’s basketball rolls into season with 8-3 start(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball is 8-3 on the season, with two of those losses at the hands of Top 5 teams. The Dukes have two games left until the start of Sun Belt play.

After a 106-43 win over Gallaudet last weekend, the Dukes are averaging 90.5 points and 40.8 rebounds per game while holding their opponents to only 61.8 points per game.

On offense, James Madison is co-led by redshirt senior Vado Morse and graduate student Takal Molson. Morse is averaging 12.8 points per game while Molson is averaging 12.4. Terrance Edwards follows closely behind with 11.6 points per game.

The Dukes return on Sunday when they host LIU at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Beautiful look at dusk earlier this month from Harrisonburg.
Sunsets start to move later in the evening this week
Gypsy is one of Boothe's rescue cats.
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

JMU women’s basketball off to 7-2 start
JMU women’s basketball off to 7-2 start
JMU women’s basketball rolls past William & Mary, 75-60
JMU women’s basketball rolls past William & Mary, 75-60
Central reaches first Class 2 State Championship final, falls to Graham 34-7
Central reaches first Class 2 State Championship final, falls to Graham 34-7
Riverheads wins seventh consecutive Class 1 State Championship, powers past George Wythe 49-27
Riverheads wins seventh consecutive Class 1 State Championship, powers past George Wythe 49-27