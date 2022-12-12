JMU men’s basketball rolls into season with 8-3 start

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball is 8-3 on the season, with two of those losses at the hands of Top 5 teams. The Dukes have two games left until the start of Sun Belt play.

After a 106-43 win over Gallaudet last weekend, the Dukes are averaging 90.5 points and 40.8 rebounds per game while holding their opponents to only 61.8 points per game.

On offense, James Madison is co-led by redshirt senior Vado Morse and graduate student Takal Molson. Morse is averaging 12.8 points per game while Molson is averaging 12.4. Terrance Edwards follows closely behind with 11.6 points per game.

The Dukes return on Sunday when they host LIU at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.