JMU women’s basketball off to 7-2 start

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a 75-60 win over William & Mary on Sunday, James Madison women’s basketball is 7-2 this year. The Dukes have three games left until they open Sun Belt play.

James Madison is averaging 72.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, and 7.0 steals per game while holding its opponents to only 57.8 points per game.

JMU standout senior Kiki Jefferson is leading the Dukes on offense, averaging 20.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Junior Peyton McDaniel is having a noteworthy start to the season as well, averaging 11.3 points per game.

The Dukes are back in action on Saturday when they face Hampton on the road. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

