JMU women's basketball rolls past William & Mary, 75-60

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison women’s basketball powered past William & Mary, 75-60.

The Dukes improve to 7-2. Kiki Jefferson and Peyton McDaniel co-led the Dukes with 17 points each. Kseniia Koslova and Claire Neff added 11 points each while Kozlova grabbed 10 boards.

The Dukes outrebounded the Tribe 53-31. JMU scored 13 more second chance points and nearly 10 more points off the bench.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they face Hampton on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. on FloSports.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.