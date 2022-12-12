Richmond set to remove last Confederate statue

A.P. Hill statue in Richmond
A.P. Hill statue in Richmond(WWBT)
By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Richmond’s last remaining Confederate monument is set to come down this week.

The removal of the Gen. A.P. Hill statue should begin on Monday.

Hill’s remains have been at the site for more than 130 years. They will be reinterred at a cemetery in Culpeper. Plans call for moving the monument to a Black history museum, though Hill’s indirect descendants want it relocated to a former Civil War battlefield.

Richmond, the onetime capital of the Confederacy, began removing its Confederate monuments in 2020 amid nationwide racial justice protests.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
Gypsy is one of Boothe's rescue cats.
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 12
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 12
Stephanie Penn's Chilly Morning Mix Weather Forecast Dec. 12
Stephanie Penn's Chilly Morning Mix Weather Forecast Dec. 12
Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/11/2022
Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/11/2022
Beautiful look at dusk earlier this month from Harrisonburg.
Sunsets start to move later in the evening this week