Sunsets start to move later in the evening this week

(WHSV) - The evenings will start to get brighter slowly this week up in the sky. Also, a cool meteor shower peaks this week.

GEMINIDS METEOR SHOWER

The Geminids Meteor Shower is typically one of the more spectacular meteor showers of the year that runs from November 19th to December 24th. In the wee hours of the morning Wednesday, this meteor shower will reach its peak. The meteors in this shower are often bright, colorful, and slower-moving. You can get the most out of this meteor shower Tuesday evening and very early Wednesday morning. This meteor shower at its peak produces 120 meteors per hour. This year, the Moon will still be pretty full and up in the sky as well which will obstruct some of the dimmer meteors.

Tuesday overnight, the Geminids Meteor Shower will peak with up to 120 meteors produced per hour! (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose only another 2 minutes of daylight. By December 19th, we will be down to 9 hours and 29 minutes of daylight and up to 14 hours and 31 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:23 am to 7:28 am and sunsets will move from 4:54 pm to 4:57 pm. While we will be gaining daylight in the evening, the decrease in overall daylight is still coming from sunrises moving later at a faster pace than sunsets.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Dec 12 7:23 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 31 mins Dec 13 7:24 am 4:55 pm 9 hrs, 31 mins Dec 14 7:24 am 4:55 pm 9 hrs, 31 mins Dec 15 7:25 am 4:55 pm 9 hrs, 30 mins Dec 16 7:26 am 4:56 pm 9 hrs, 30 mins Dec 17 7:26 am 4:56 pm 9 hrs, 30 mins Dec 18 7:27 am 4:56 pm 9 hrs, 29 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Sat Dec 17, 6:47 am 7 min 72° 10° above SW 10° above NE Sun Dec 18, 5:58 am 6 min 37° 10° above SSW 10° above ENE

Just before sunrise Saturday morning, the ISS will be high on the horizon. (WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Third Quarter Moon December 16th, 3:56 am New Moon December 23rd, 5:16 am First Quarter Moon December 29th, 8:20 pm Full Moon January 6th, 6:07 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the sky most of the day, sets in the southwestern sky just around 5:45 pm. Very limited viewing.

Mars: Currently rising just before sunset in the northeastern sky. In the sky most of the night and setting after 6:30 am in the northwestern sky.

Jupiter: Located in the south-southeastern sky around sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the western sky just after midnight.

Saturn: Located in the southern sky around sunset and sets by 9:30 pm in the western sky.

