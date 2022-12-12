Sunsets start to move later in the evening this week

Beautiful look at dusk earlier this month from Harrisonburg.
Beautiful look at dusk earlier this month from Harrisonburg.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The evenings will start to get brighter slowly this week up in the sky. Also, a cool meteor shower peaks this week.

GEMINIDS METEOR SHOWER

The Geminids Meteor Shower is typically one of the more spectacular meteor showers of the year that runs from November 19th to December 24th. In the wee hours of the morning Wednesday, this meteor shower will reach its peak. The meteors in this shower are often bright, colorful, and slower-moving. You can get the most out of this meteor shower Tuesday evening and very early Wednesday morning. This meteor shower at its peak produces 120 meteors per hour. This year, the Moon will still be pretty full and up in the sky as well which will obstruct some of the dimmer meteors.

Tuesday overnight, the Geminids Meteor Shower will peak with up to 120 meteors produced per hour!
Tuesday overnight, the Geminids Meteor Shower will peak with up to 120 meteors produced per hour!

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose only another 2 minutes of daylight. By December 19th, we will be down to 9 hours and 29 minutes of daylight and up to 14 hours and 31 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:23 am to 7:28 am and sunsets will move from 4:54 pm to 4:57 pm. While we will be gaining daylight in the evening, the decrease in overall daylight is still coming from sunrises moving later at a faster pace than sunsets.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Dec 127:23 am4:54 pm9 hrs, 31 mins
Dec 137:24 am4:55 pm9 hrs, 31 mins
Dec 147:24 am4:55 pm9 hrs, 31 mins
Dec 157:25 am4:55 pm9 hrs, 30 mins
Dec 167:26 am4:56 pm9 hrs, 30 mins
Dec 177:26 am4:56 pm9 hrs, 30 mins
Dec 187:27 am4:56 pm9 hrs, 29 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Sat Dec 17, 6:47 am7 min72°10° above SW10° above NE
Sun Dec 18, 5:58 am6 min37°10° above SSW10° above ENE
Just before sunrise Saturday morning, the ISS will be high on the horizon.
Just before sunrise Saturday morning, the ISS will be high on the horizon.

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonDecember 16th, 3:56 am
New MoonDecember 23rd, 5:16 am
First Quarter MoonDecember 29th, 8:20 pm
Full MoonJanuary 6th, 6:07 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the sky most of the day, sets in the southwestern sky just around 5:45 pm. Very limited viewing.

Mars: Currently rising just before sunset in the northeastern sky. In the sky most of the night and setting after 6:30 am in the northwestern sky.

Jupiter: Located in the south-southeastern sky around sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the western sky just after midnight.

Saturn: Located in the southern sky around sunset and sets by 9:30 pm in the western sky.

