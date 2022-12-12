Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13. Swift fans are getting a second chance to buy tickets.(Martin Meissner | AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift is releasing additional tickets to her upcoming “Eras” tour after last month’s ticketing debacle.

Some of her fans who had signed up for the Ticketmaster verified presale were locked out when sales started.

Ticketmaster apologized to fans, saying the demand, along with an elevated number of bot attacks, drove unprecedented traffic to the site and essentially broke it.

Some of the fans who got locked out have now received a notification they will get a second chance to buy tickets.

According to the notification, the purchasing window for the tickets will begin before Dec. 23.

