4-year-old found dead after falling into Georgia river on family fishing trip

A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.
By WALB News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon.

The boy’s dad jumped in to try to save his son before calling authorities.

After a three-hour search, Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was recovered about three miles away from where the family was fishing.

First responders tried to revive the child but couldn’t save him.

Police said the water search was difficult because the Flint River is very dark, and the current is rough.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Katie Bowes, 29, faces 14 charges, including evading police, terroristic threatening and...
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
Beautiful look at dusk earlier this month from Harrisonburg.
Sunsets start to move later in the evening this week
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
GRAPHIC: Second child dies from suspected shaken baby syndrome case in W.Va.

Latest News

President Biden spoke on inflation on Tuesday. (POOL)
'Going to take time to get inflation back,' Biden says
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornado warnings, blizzard threat
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday describes a breakthrough in fusion.
Energy Secretary describes 'impressive' fusion feat
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud