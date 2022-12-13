Harrisonburg Economic Development seeing steady rebound after pandemic, new additions coming in 2023

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Like many other cities around the state and the country, the city of Harrisonburg has felt the impact of the pandemic on its businesses.

As we head into the new year, Harrisonburg’s Executive Director of Economic Development, Brian Shull says there has been plenty of growth in 2022, and there’s been a focus on meeting businesses where they are.

Most recently, the announcement of the Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, which will feature 26,000 square feet of space for 60 private offices, meeting rooms, and a variety of services for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Brian Shull says also that coming in 2023 there will be a collective focused on manufacturing.

“Small manufacturers can come in and take space rent space, they can rent equipment like 3D printers, laser cutters, and industrial sewing machines so they don’t have to buy, They can rent them and they’re also connected in with entrepreneurs in the region to help them better grow their business,” Shull said.

Shull says an easy way to support economic development in Harrisonburg this holiday season is to shop small.

