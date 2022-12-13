Holiday shipping deadlines approach for UPS, FedEx, US mail

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping. (CNN, YOUTUBE, USPS, Youtube/USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking to get holiday gifts delivered on time.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping to make sure presents arrive on time.

All three delivery services have posted their holiday shipping deadlines which are almost the same as last year.

For FedEx, the last day for ground delivery is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For the U.S. Postal Service, the last day for ground delivery is Saturday, Dec. 17.

UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Katie Bowes, 29, faces 14 charges, including evading police, terroristic threatening and...
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
Beautiful look at dusk earlier this month from Harrisonburg.
Sunsets start to move later in the evening this week
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
GRAPHIC: Second child dies from suspected shaken baby syndrome case in W.Va.

Latest News

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and...
Holiday shipping deadlines approach
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during...
Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case
Inflation
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households