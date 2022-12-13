HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is attempting to identify a person regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

