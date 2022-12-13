HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault

According to a Facebook post by the HPD
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information regarding an alleged assault.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information regarding an alleged assault.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is attempting to identify a person regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information regarding an alleged assault.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information regarding an alleged assault.(Harrisonburg Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Katie Bowes, 29, faces 14 charges, including evading police, terroristic threatening and...
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
Beautiful look at dusk earlier this month from Harrisonburg.
Sunsets start to move later in the evening this week
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
GRAPHIC: Second child dies from suspected shaken baby syndrome case in W.Va.

Latest News

POV Car driving on I81
VDOT gives tips for driving on icy roads
Phoenix PD confirmed Goggans was hired in 2020. According to our source, he began making porn...
Phoenix Police officer under investigation for allegedly making porn while working from home
Faster response times are coming to parts of Rockingham County.
Station 10 complete; faster fire and rescue times expected for parts of Rockingham County
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners