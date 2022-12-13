Man found at stabbing scene with knife, covered in wife’s blood

Rodney Dobbins is facing first degree murder in connection with the stabbing incident.(Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after officers found him covered in blood standing next to his unresponsive wife.

According to court documents, officers responded to Dessie-Clem Road on Monday, December 12 and found Rodney Dobbins, of Frametown.

When officers approached Dobbins, they saw a large black handled kitchen knife with what appeared to be blood on the blade. Officers say Dobbins also appeared to have blood on his hands.

Next to Dobbins was his unresponsive wife, lying face down, covered in blood, officers say.

When officers ordered Dobbins to drop the knife, the criminal complaint states Dobbins raised the knife to cut his neck.

Officers say after several commands, Dobbins dropped the knife and laid down on his stomach.

After he was arrested, Dobbins told officers on scene he was responsible for the wife, Donna Kay Dobbins’, injuries.

Rodney Dobbins is facing first degree murder in connection with the stabbing incident.

Further information has not been released.

