Phoenix officer under investigation; sources say he was making porn while working from home

Sources say while Officer Goggans was on home duty, he had been traveling to and from Las Vegas producing, starring, and posting pornographic videos to Twitter.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police officer Christian Goggans is facing an internal investigation, according to the department. Multiple sources told Arizona’s Family Goggans was making and distributing pornography while he was assigned to work from home and on the clock.

Our sources have confirmed it is officer Christian Goggans in extremely graphic porn videos he had been uploading to a public Twitter page. Sources said while he was on home duty, he had also been traveling to and from Las Vegas producing, starring, and then posting many pornographic videos to a public Twitter page under the name ‘Rico Blaze.’

Phoenix police told us in a statement Monday:

Their public information officer said home duty required him to call in once daily. However, they would not go into the investigation or why he was on home assignment.

We went to an address for Goggans given to us by an inside source, but nobody answered the door. So, we tried by phone, which also is registered to the Goggans family in a database search. A man answered the phone, and instead of answering reporter Briana Whitney’s question, he asked who she was and how she got the number. She identified herself and told him she had questions about an internal investigation at Phoenix PD, to which he replied he was not Christian Goggans.

Shortly after that phone call, the “Rico Blaze’ Twitter page settings were changed to “private,” saying the tweets are now protected. Phoenix PD confirmed Goggans was hired in 2020. According to our source, he began making porn in 2019.

From looking at their policy and also talking to a police source, it appears anything that discredits the department is a violation of their operations, and that would include porn.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

