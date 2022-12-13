RCPS approves instructional material policy

When parents are notified they can approve the material or ask for non-explicit related material.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Public School Board was the latest to approve the policy revisions on instructional material.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill in April stating schools in the Commonwealth must notify parents and families when their children’s assignments contain sexually explicit material.

Virginia schools have until Jan. to adopt these new policies.

If a teacher assigns material containing sexually explicit content there is a 30-day window to notify parents.

When parents are notified they can approve the material or ask for non-explicit related material.

These policy revisions are for what is assigned to students in the classroom.

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent, said they do not cover students’ personal reading selections.

”If a library book were to be assigned as a part of a classroom assignment ... so you need to read this book as a part of the assignment then it would be under this policy because in general ... again there is a distinction between library books and what’s assigned in a classroom,” Dr. Scheikl said.

The board approved the policy revisions unanimously and without any suggested amendments.

There is a list of definitions that deem material as sexually explicit. They can be found on the policy revisions page of Monday’s school board meeting.

