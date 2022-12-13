Station 10 complete; faster fire and rescue times expected for parts of Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Faster response times are coming to parts of Rockingham County.

”Looking to improve services to support the Singers Glen response district, the Broadway response district trying to lighten the load on the south end of Broadway a little bit and also provide faster services for the citizens in this side of Rockingham County,” Chief Jeremy Holloway of the Rockingham County Fire & Rescue department said.

Rockingham County’s Fire and Rescue Department has finished construction of Station 10 off North Valley Pike.

“This is a process that we’ve had in the CIP since 2014, 2016 somewhere around there,” Chief Jeremy Holloway said.

In the past, the department has responded out of a shared station with the City of Harrisonburg, but on Monday they began moving into their new home.

The station is currently operating under a soft opening.

“We’ll actually staff an engine and an ambulance out of this station,” Chief Holloway said. “So currently from now until Jan 8 there will just be an engine responding out of this station, which does fire and EMS.”

The new station is equipped with bedrooms, a full kitchen, and washers and dryers as crews work 24 hours on, and 48 hours off.

“Anytime we can provide a better service to the citizens we are happy to be able to do that,” Chief Holloway said. “Our goal is to try and provide a faster response time, to put more personnel on the scene this one will enable us to do that.”

