VDOT gives tips for driving on icy roads

“Drive gently.”
POV Car driving on I81
POV Car driving on I81(WHSV)
By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -On Thursday morning, we expect low temperatures with sleet and freezing rain.

With bad weather conditions, icy roads are expected to cause dangerous road conditions for your morning commute.

The Staunton district VDOT is urging people to stay home and try to avoid going on the roads if possible.

If you can’t stay home, VDOT is advising motorists to drive slow, leave early, and create buffer space from other vehicles.

VDOT refers to it as “Gentle Driving.”

“Drive gently, so that you’re making nice gentle movements with turns. Braking gently and not using unnecessary pressure on that petal because you’re not going to have as much control,” said a VDOT employee.

More information on traffic and road conditions can be found here

