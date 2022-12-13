Visitors appreciate Staunton Lions Club duck pond renovations

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Gypsy Hill Park’s duck pond had a year of major improvement. The contractor on the project fixed walls and walkways, along with the pond’s overall structure

Park lovers like Nancy Burgess come from near and far just to enjoy the park.

“I come from Waynesboro to see it, Feed the ducks, and relax, I like watching the animals. The ducks, the fish; it’s nice, it relaxes me,” Burgess said.

Renovations would not have happened without the Staunton Lions Club dipping into their savings to offer a $36,000 grant. When the opportunity came to help fix the pond, Treasurer Woody Sanders said it felt natural to say yes with the club’s extended history with the park.

“It’s kind of a legacy thing. When all the damages occurred, when that flooding was some years ago, we thought we’d be able to step in and help,” Sanders said.

The upgrade felt bound to happen after the storm but people appreciate the effort to keep the park looking nice.

“I think it makes a lot more open. It’s just nice,” Burgess said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.