Yes Virginia, we do have volcanoes

Did you know Virginia has quite the volcanic past? In fact, remnants of them are still visible even today if you know where to look. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts talks with an expert on the topic in this episode of Slight Chance of Science podcast.

Dr. Jim Beard, retired curator with Virginia Museum of Natural History, discusses Virginia’s ancient volcanoes and where he believes an eruption could occur in the far distant future.

