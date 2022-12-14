Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Ariana Young

FRANKLIN, Wv. (WHSV) - Ariana Young is a multi-sport scoring machine from Pendleton County High School. Young, who is also a standout student in the classroom, will be continuing her basketball career at the college level.

“This is like my passion, I really love doing this. My teammates make it the best,” said Young, a basketball, softball, and volleyball player for the Wildcats.

Last season, Young was a top scorer in the state on the basketball court. She was named All-Potomac Valley Conference and earned All-State honorable mention. Next fall, she will head to Concord University to compete for the Mountain Lions.

“She has a drive and motivation that most girls do not have... She comes in and works hard every day,” said Pendleton County girls basketball head coach Micah Bailey.

Young dreamed of playing college basketball from a young age.

“I worked really hard with different trainers,” she said. “This accomplishment means a lot because my younger self always looked up to this moment,” she said.

According to Bailey, Young has grown her knowledge of the game and evolved as a leader on the court over her four years at Pendleton County.

“She spends so much time on the game, it’s truly impressive. She’s a great student and she sticks to it,” said Bailey.

Young also plays softball and earned All-Potomac Valley Conference honors in volleyball.

“She just makes plays that the average person isn’t able to make,” said Rod Cooper, a volleyball coach at Pendleton County.

In the classroom, Young boasts a 3.8 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“Ariana is one of those special students who you love to have. She’s a highly motivated, intelligent young lady with a great work ethic,” said Cooper. “She works really hard at whatever she does. She puts her heart into it and that’s a recipe for success.”

Young plans to study exercise science next fall and pursue a career as an athletic trainer.

