Christmas Village at the Fair expands, adds new exhibits for second year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - What began last year as an event to help cover the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has now blossomed into an annual holiday event at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

The Christmas Village at the Fair is in its second year now and will be happening at the fairgrounds Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4 to 9 p.m.

General manager Rebecca Holloway says after the success of last year’s ‘walk-through’ style event, new activities have been added like horse and wagon rides and a Christmas train.

She says there will also be opportunities for attendees to support local organizations in the area.

“We’ve added a tree auction and that’s to benefit other community organizations so when you want to come and buy a Christmas Tree that’s fully decorated which I still may be in that boat, but you’ll support another nonprofit organization or charity in our local community,” Holloway said.

There will also be cookie and gingerbread house decorating contests, a petting zoo, pictures with Santa, and food and other items for sale from vendors.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the fair’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.