COVID-19 vaccine hits two year anniversary

Augusta County stands with roughly 70-percent of its adults fully vaccinated.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It has been two years since the COVID-19 vaccine first rolled out. A new study from the Commonwelath Fund shows the vaccines kept more than 18 million people out of the hospital and saved at least 3 million lives.

The Central Shenandoah Health District says Augusta County stands with roughly 70-percent of its adults fully vaccinated. The Department of Health is overall grateful for the progress that has been made.

“We definitely saw a decrease in a number of cases and hospitalizations. Of course, they didn’t go away but in the beginning, supplies were limited, eligibility was really limited and today, everyone, six months and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and a bivalent booster,” Central Shenandoah Health District’s Jordi Shelton said.

With the holidays in mind, Shelton says that it is never too late for someone to get vaccinated or get their booster shot.

