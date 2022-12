RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond fire station caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Fire Station No. 8 on Williamsburg Road.

There’s currently no information on what sparked the blaze. Smoke could be seen in the skyline around 1 p.m.

Smoke from the fire could be seen on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: maddies0520/Twitter)

NBC12 has a crew on the scene working to find out more information.

