Harrisonburg City Council allocates ARPA funds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of meeting with residents to see where they would like to see improvements in the city, Harrisonburg City Council voted Tuesday night on where to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Before Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city council had a work session to discuss the final breakdown of funds in the ARPA Plan.

There was some debate amongst council members about what areas should get more funding.

”I propose that we fulfill all of the parks and rec requests and finish those projects because it covers absolutely every resident and quite honestly some county residents that use our parks and rec fields,” Chris Jones, Harrisonburg City Council member said.

A portion of the ARPA funds has already been allocated toward the new homeless shelter and fire department.

Funds are also being used for improvements in HCPS.

The council noted funds would be going to mental health resources and child care as well as a housing trust fund.

”I still urge us to think about the level of need someone who’s homeless and looking for permanent, supportive, stable housing has a greater need than someone who wants to go play soccer, I mean a deeper need,” Laura Dent, Harrisonburg City Council member said.

Ultimately, the council voted three to one for the approval of the ARPA funds at Tuesday’s meeting.

At the meeting, the city council also approved the permit for multi-family dwellings along Mount Clinton Pike.

Many of the dwellings are proposed to be one and two bedrooms, a need the city believes isn’t met in other housing projects.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.