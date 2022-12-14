Harrisonburg Public Works crews prepare for icy roads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With inclement weather on the way Harrisonburg Public Works crews have spent Wednesday preparing to keep the roads safe. Crews are reporting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to begin monitoring the storm event.

Crews prepped salt spreaders on Wednesday but did not pretreat the roads with salt because the storm would begin as rain. They will run routes throughout the city and lay down salt as ice accumulation begins.

“Primarily as we start to see any kind of rain or moisture we’re probably gonna start hitting the bridges and cold spots just to get that layer there because we know those are the colder areas. They’re probably going to be more susceptible to ice accumulation faster than the other spots in the city,” said Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman.

Crews have also been preparing chainsaws and other equipment to be able to clear the roadways of any fallen tree limbs or debris. They will also be ready to deal with any refreezing on Thursday night into Friday.

“Once we get into the storm we’ll have to bend and flex to see what it’s doing. Hopefully, if the rain starts to let up tomorrow and the temperatures are up near 30, 32,33 then maybe we can back off on our crews but we’ll keep our crews here and out on the roads until we feel it’s safe that we can pull them away,” said Hartman.

Hartman encourages drivers to be careful if they have to travel, especially on bridges and hills.

“Our larger bridges over the interstate and in downtown areas where we have bridges just watch out because they do get cold fast and if we get any type of precipitation it’s going to stick immediately and if you’re not ready for it you could find your back tires slipping and sliding,” he said.

Hartman urges people to stay off the roads if possible and for those driving to be sure to give plenty of space to salt spreaders.

The City of Harrisonburg asks residents to check its social media pages for updates on conditions throughout Wednesday night and Thursday.

