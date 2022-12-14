HRCSB announces new Executive Director

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release, the Board of Directors of Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) has announced Ms. Rebekah Brubaker, LPC as the agency’s seventh Executive Director.

Ms. Brubaker succeeds Ellen Harrison, who vacated the position in early September. The Executive Director serves as the principal liaison with City and County officials, and works closely with other community partners, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) and Community Services Boards across the state.

Ms. Brubaker has been with HRCSB in various leadership roles for the past sixteen years. She served as a licensed counselor in Children’s Services, and then was supervisor in that area. She has served as a senior level Director for seven years, including most recently as the Director of Behavioral Health Services. She brings with her a wealth of organizational knowledge and expertise.

JM Monger, Chair of Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board said, “The Board is pleased to have someone of Ms. Brubaker’s caliber in this role. We are fortunate to have a seasoned professional as we continue to provide valuable services in our community.”

Ms. Brubaker will assume her new role on December 15, 2022.

