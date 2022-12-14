Rockingham County Supervisors to consider making offer on Massanutten water system

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Wednesday night and will vote on whether to make an offer to purchase and takeover the Massanutten water system from the Massanutten Public Service Corporation which is run by a private for-profit company called Utilities Inc a subsidiary of the Corix Group of Companies.

The county hired an independent consultant to complete an appraisal of the system’s value which took several months.

“We had to do a walk-through and had engineers involved in an assessment and evaluation of the wastewater treatment facility, the water treatment facility, and the pump stations, the condition of those,” said Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King.

With the appraisal complete, county staff have prepared what they believe to be a fair market value for the system and are now ready to begin the negotiation process if supervisors give their approval.

“A lot of this is going to be driven by Massanutten Public Service Corporation, whether they do or do not accept the offer and how long do we negotiate with them if they don’t accept and if we can come to terms or not. That could take a lot of time, a year or more,” said King.

For years people living in Massanutten have dealt with significantly high water bills and have been hoping for the county to take over the system.

“The concern is the extensive increases in rates that’s been occurring over a number of years. For 20-plus years there have been rate increases every few years and over a period of time the board heard from a lot of residents and business owners up there with concerns about these continually increasing rates,” said King.

King said if a deal can’t be reached through negotiation the Supervisors will have to consider other options down the road if they want to take over the system.

“The board would have to decide if we will proceed to the next level which is to go through a court proceeding to effectively take the facilities and the operation and there’s some time yet to decide if that needs to occur,” he said.

King said if the county is able to purchase the water system it would then have to hire a number of employees to operate the system and integrate it with the county’s other utility systems.

“We would most likely hire individuals who are already doing that function for Massanutten Public Service Corporation. We would get some economy of scale with some of the maintenance and treatment activities, we have licensed wastewater plant operators who could oversee the operation who are already on county staff,” he said.

During Wednesday’s meeting Supervisors will also hold a public hearing on a proposed large-scale solar energy facility that a developer hopes to build on 24 acres off of Indian Trail Road next to Rockingham Park.

The public hearings will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

