Staunton heating and cooling business looking to spread hope for the holidays

All-Temp wanted to give back to the community that has supported them over the years. So, they decided to give away a new energy-efficient heating system to som
By Chelsea Church
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A locally-owned heating and cooling business is looking to give back this holiday season.

All-Temp Heating and Cooling has been serving the Valley for 15 years.

Those who work there said they wanted to give back to the community that has supported them over the years. So, they decided to give away a new energy-efficient heating system to someone in need.

Anyone in the Valley can be nominated or nominate themselves. You just need to make sure you have an 80% or 90%+ gas or LP furnace in your home already.

Owner DJ Meadows said this time of the year can be tough for a lot of people, and he’s hoping to share the warmth and give those in need some hope for the holidays.

“I grew up without heat, so I know what it’s like to wake up on a cold morning, ice on the windows. I think it’s a necessity,” Meadows said.

Meadows said the original plan was to give away just one furnace, but they’ve received so many entries so far, so with the help of their local vendor, Noland, they’re hoping to give away two.

The last day to nominate someone is December 15. You can submit your nominations here.

