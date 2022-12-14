Staunton PD arrests man for alleged sex crimes with a minor

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release, Austin W. Wood, 24, of Staunton was arrested by the Staunton Police Department (SPD) on Dec. 9 for alleged sexual crimes involving a minor.

The release from the SPD says he was charged with one count of sodomy of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian.

The victim is under the age of 13 according to the SPD, and the offenses allegedly occurred from Nov. to Dec. 2022.

The SPD say Wood is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

