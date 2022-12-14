Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.(Brendan Tierney/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a child out of a car and placed him on a sidewalk before stealing the vehicle.

Police say a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at a Nashville shopping center around 5:40 p.m.

The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child in the backseat, according to police. So, police said the boy took the child out of the car and put him on a sidewalk before taking off with the vehicle.

Detectives contacted OnStar to help locate the car. The suspect drove to several locations while a police helicopter tracked him, police said.

Officers used spike strips, and OnStar was able to shut down the vehicle.

The teen ran from police, but he was eventually taken into custody. Detectives said the boy admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.

No further information was available, as the suspect is a minor.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information regarding an alleged assault.
HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault
A day that indicates weather will have more of an impact.
Ice storm to impact area Wednesday night into Thursday
Rodney Dobbins is facing first degree murder in connection with the stabbing incident.
Man found at stabbing scene with knife, covered in wife’s blood
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
The Town of Dayton will begin the process of looking for a new town manager this week. Town...
Dayton Town Manager resigns

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
A day that indicates weather will have more of an impact.
Ice storm to impact area Wednesday night into Thursday
Chapman pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal...
Ex-Boy Scout leader gets 12 to 20 years on sex abuse charges
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Wednesday night and will vote on...
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider making offer on Massanutten water system
Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings