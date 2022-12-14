Winter storm to impact area Wednesday night into Thursday

(WHSV) - ‘Tis the season! Our first significant winter storm of the year is on its way and will bring plenty of ice Wednesday night into Thursday.

THE STORM

After a cloudy but dry day Wednesday, we will begin to see this storm move into our area. After 7 pm Wednesday, precipitation will have moved into the area. This will be a cold rain for most of the area to start with sleet and freezing rain already beginning at higher elevations above 2500 feet.

By midnight overnight Wednesday, all of the area will have changed over from cold rain to steady sleet and freezing rain. Temperatures will be hovering in the low 30s heading into the overnight.

The pink color indicates the sleet and freezing rain models are outputting (WHSV)

We will continue to see periods of sleet and freezing rain Thursday morning making the morning commute an absolute mess. Roads will certainly be hazardous and icy at this point. Sleet and freezing rain should continue until around noon Thursday as all of us will change back over to rain. Temperatures will be slowly increasing, rising into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Thursday afternoon will see a changeover to a cold rain. (WHSV)

Rain will taper Thursday evening with all rain out of the way by around 9 pm. Roads in the evening will likely still be very icy as any melting in the afternoon would be very limited. Thursday overnight, snow showers will then begin across the Allegheny Mountains with perhaps a few flurries across the rest of our West Virginia locations. Most of the area will see decreasing clouds Thursday overnight as temperatures fall back below freezing. Roads will likely remain very icy through the night Thursday as anything that melts will likely refreeze.

Roads will likely stay icy into Friday morning but sunshine and temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s in the afternoon should melt what’s left of the ice.

HOW MUCH ICE?

The highest ice accumulation totals will be focused across the Allegheny Mountains and parts of the Blue Ridge where over 0.50″ of ice is expected. This is enough ice to create widespread icy roads, downed trees and branches, and widespread power outages that could be very lengthy.

The Allegheny Mountains and Blue Ridge will see the most icing, while the I-81 corridor sees the least. (WHSV)

For the rest of our West Virginia locations, 0.25″-0.50″ of ice is expected. Western parts of Shenandoah, Rockingham, and Augusta counties can also expect this amount along with the foothills of the Blue Ridge. This will still create widespread icy roads and power outages but fewer downed trees and branches.

For most of the Valley, 0.10″-0.25″ of ice is expected. This will still be enough for numerous roads to turn hazardous and icy but any downed trees and branches along with power outages will be more isolated.

It’s possible that we could get cold enough to support snowfall which could bring a dusting of snow across the area but it won’t impact things much.

0.25-0.5" of ice is significant and will have many impacts. 0.50"+ of ice is when things turn really bad and cause major issues. (WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.