‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties.

VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.

The VDOT Staunton District continues to treat roadways throughout the 11-county region with salt and abrasives. VDOT has tree-removal contractors on standby to help keep roadways clear.

Strong winds are expected on Thursday afternoon and evening. Motorists should be alert for downed trees, branches or utility lines. Refreezing is a potential hazard Thursday night and Friday morning.

You can learn more about road conditions and advisories here.

