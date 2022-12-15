Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town.

Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store.

“He did incorporate a survey during the study where he surveyed town residents and those in our area to see what their habits and interests are so that was a very important aspect of the survey for us,” said Bridgewater Town Planner Gwen Gottfried.

The survey found that most people travel out of the town for some of their groceries. The town hopes to bring in a small-scale grocery store that would meet a different need than the existing Bridgewater Foods Supermarket.

“We’re not looking for a major Walmart Supercenter in Bridgewater. What seems to fit is a small-scale grocery store, like 25,000 square feet or less,” said Gottfried. “We have no desire to hinder any current businesses in Bridgewater at all. We’re looking at what is our community needing, what’s better for Bridgewater overall, and what we’d love to see is that this works best for everyone.”

The town hopes that adding a second grocery store could also help meet the needs of people outside of Bridgewater.

“We’re not just looking at Bridgewater, we’re looking at the whole of the northern part of Augusta County as well that is either going down to Staunton or up to Harrisonburg. There’s a Food Lion in Verona so maybe they’re going there but they don’t have a close location for a grocery store,” said Gottfried.

The town will now begin the process of reaching out to small-scale grocery chains like Aldi and Lidl to find the best fit for Bridgewater.

“We will create a pitch that is suitable for the grocery store and the town. ‘This is what our town has to offer, this is what our people are interested in and we would love to talk to you more’,” said Gottfried.

Gottfried said the town does have a few locations in mind for a potential new grocery store but that the location is something that will be worked out once a store decides to come to the town.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.