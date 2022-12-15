Expect black ice on roads in the Valley tonight

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to watch for black ice and refreezing tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Many roads are damp which can lead to refreezing and black ice as surface temperatures drop below freezing. Drivers are asked to use caution around bridges and overpasses, which tend to freeze first.

VDOT crews will monitor roads throughout the night for icy spots, and tree crews will also be available for downed limbs, branches and other debris resulting from the icy weather.

