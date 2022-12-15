Farm Ministry donates 4,000 pounds of cheese to flood relief victims

By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Farm Ministry is teaming up with Rockingham Cooperative and businesses around the valley to deliver pallets of cheese, meats, building supplies, and toys for Myra, Kentucky flood victims.

On Wednesday Hope distributed received 2,127 pounds of meat, 4,080 pounds of premium cheese, perishable and non-perishable food items, building and construction supplies, tools, children’s books, and toys.

Wednesday’s shipment cost an estimated $180,000 and will be the second shipment of supplies being sent to Kentucky exceeding over $300,000 in supplies donated to families in need.

The supplies are scheduled to be delivered to Manna from Heaven Friday morning. With the help of Santa, they will distribute a 6-pound piece of cheese, a stuffed animal, and wrapped gifts to each family member. Along with additional food for over 500 hundred families.

“We have been overwhelmed with our community’s response to the request for support benefitting the eastern Kentucky flood victims earlier this year. It is a blessing to share that since we were originally connected with the local food pantry, Manna from Heaven, in the early fall we have exceeded $300,000 in an estimated value of goods and contributions to assist these families in getting back on their feet.”

In the future, the Farm Industry is looking to help the Kentucky community build back up to sustaining itself again.

To learn more about the Farm Ministry and its mission, click here

